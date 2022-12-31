Home » BUZZ » Bengaluru Doctor Hailed as Hero After Reviving Man Who Collapsed at IKEA Store

Bengaluru Doctor Hailed as Hero After Reviving Man Who Collapsed at IKEA Store

Twitter is all praises for a doctor who resuscitated a man who collapsed at an IKEA store in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: December 31, 2022, 13:58 IST

Bengaluru, India

The doctor's help to the man at the Bengaluru store is being praised. (Credits: Twitter/@rohitdak)
The doctor's help to the man at the Bengaluru store is being praised. (Credits: Twitter/@rohitdak)

A Bengaluru man who fainted at an IKEA store in Bengaluru was resuscitated thanks to the efforts of a doctor who happened to be present there. A video of the incident has been going viral on Twitter after the doctor’s son shared it and people have been expressing their admiration for the doctor whose dedicated effort helped revive the man. The doctor could be seen performing chest compressions on the man while IKEA store workers helped prop the man up.

“My dad saved a life. We happen to be at IKEA Bangalore where someone had an attack and had no pulse. Dad worked on him for more than 10 mins and revived him. Lucky guy that a trained orthopedic surgeon was shopping in the next lane. Doctors are a blessing. Respect!!!" wrote Rohit Dak, who shared the video.

Advertisement

“CPR should be made compulsory in schools. God bless this doctor for saving a life," wrote a Twitter user. “Yet another glimpse of a noble deed from noble a profession," wrote another. “People like him are true heroes. Salute," tweeted another user. “Extraordinary help at right moment," another said.

RELATED NEWS

The video proves that unsung heroes surround us in every walk of life.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: December 31, 2022, 13:58 IST
last updated: December 31, 2022, 13:58 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Is A Sight To Behold In Pink Semi-sheer Saree With Floral Blouse, Check Out The Diva's Most Gorgeous Saree Looks

+10PHOTOS

Anusha Dandekar Heats Things Up In Sexy Sequin Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Swimwear Moments