Bengaluru Doctor Hailed as Hero After Reviving Man Who Collapsed at IKEA Store

A Bengaluru man who fainted at an IKEA store in Bengaluru was resuscitated thanks to the efforts of a doctor who happened to be present there. A video of the incident has been going viral on Twitter after the doctor’s son shared it and people have been expressing their admiration for the doctor whose dedicated effort helped revive the man. The doctor could be seen performing chest compressions on the man while IKEA store workers helped prop the man up.

“My dad saved a life. We happen to be at IKEA Bangalore where someone had an attack and had no pulse. Dad worked on him for more than 10 mins and revived him. Lucky guy that a trained orthopedic surgeon was shopping in the next lane. Doctors are a blessing. Respect!!!" wrote Rohit Dak, who shared the video.

“CPR should be made compulsory in schools. God bless this doctor for saving a life," wrote a Twitter user. “Yet another glimpse of a noble deed from noble a profession," wrote another. “People like him are true heroes. Salute," tweeted another user. “Extraordinary help at right moment," another said.

The video proves that unsung heroes surround us in every walk of life.

