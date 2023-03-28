Influencer Freddy Birdy compared Bollywood actors- including SRK, Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and more- to cities across the world in an Instagram post. Many of the actors were pleased with his analogies, with Alia Bhatt calling them “too beautiful"; Neetu Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tara Sutaria commenting heart emojis and Anushka Sharma sharing the post in her Instagram story. On Twitter, however, the story was different, with people unanimously declaring it “cringe".

The post associates SRK with Mumbai, Salman Khan with Delhi, Sharmila Tagore with Kolkata, Jim Sarbh with Pune, Kiara Advani with Chandigarh, Neetu Kapoor with Dubai, Anushka Sharma with Bengaluru, Arjun Kapoor with Berlin, Rekha with Bora Bora, Zeenat Aman with Goa, Ishan Khattar with Manali, Tara Sutaria with Darjeeling, Katrina Kaif with the Thai desert, Kareena Kapoor Khan with Gstaad, Ayushmann Khurrana with Toronto, and Alia Bhatt with a “city somewhere far away, on a planet all her own."

With lines like the one describing Anushka Sharma- “Bangalore is Anushka Sharma, real, lovely, beautiful, always the perfect mood and temperature and needs a Virat Kohli to toss its traffic jams out of the park"- the post got dragged on Twitter.

Freddy Birdy is infamous for having made sexist comments about Deepika Padukone’s clothes in ‘Gehraiyaan’. He had been indirectly called out by the actor.

