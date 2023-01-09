Bengaluru Man Buys a Caucasian Shepherd Dog For Rs 20 Cr, We're Only Counting Zeroes

A man in Bengaluru recently made headlines for buying a Caucasian Shepherd dog for Rs 20 crore. S Satish is the president of the Indian Dog Breeders’ Association and owns a kennel in the city. He bought the dog, a rare breed in India, from a breeder in Hyderabad. The dog has been named Cadabom Hayder, after Satish’s kennel. The 1.5-year-old dog recently participated in a Trivandrum Kennel Club event, along with other dog shows, and bagged a total of 32 medals for the best dog breed, Satish revealed in an interview with Bangalore Mirror.

The Caucasian Shepherd breed is known to be a guardian dog and is mostly found in Turkey, Russia, Armenia, Circassia, and Georgia. It is extremely rare to find this breed in India. Satish revealed, “One of the breeders in Hyderabad contacted me, stating that he had got the Caucasian Shepherd; and I decided to buy the dog. It has been six months since I bought it but not many know about him."

Satish further shared, “I was surprised to see that Hayder won many trophies and medals. In seven days, Hayder won 32 medals. Hayder is very big and extremely friendly. Currently, he is staying at my air-conditioned residence."

The man wanted to introduce Hayder to people in Bangalore in November 2022, but he revealed that Hayder had started to shed and hence he wanted to take precautions. Satish is planning to organise an event in February to introduce his pet to everyone.

Satish also has two pups of the same breed that he bought for Rs 5 crores. He shared that he will keep the dogs and puppies to himself because they need extra care and nutrition. Satish also has people to look after the dogs in his absence.

