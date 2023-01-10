Bengaluru Man Buys Caucasian Shepherd For Rs 20 Crore. Do the 'Guard Dogs' Really Cost So Much?

News18 spoke to a few experts and found what might be the case with the celebrity dog – the Caucasian Shepherd that’s told to be worth a whopping Rs 20 crore. “I wish someone asked the owner of the dog how the transaction was made and the details of it," said a dog behaviourist who requested anonymity.

Satish, the said owner of the dog has told the media that he brought the dog from a breeder in Hyderabad. He told the media in Bengaluru that this one-and-a-half-year-old dog is named ‘Cadabom Hayder’ and has won multiple medals in several dog shows.

The Dog

Caucasian Shepherd is a guardian breed dog. It is native to countries like Georgia, Armenia Azerbaijan, Ossetia, Dagestan and parts of Russia. The Caucasus Mountains in Georgia has historically been the principal region of distribution of Caucasian Shepherd dogs, both in terms of numbers and quality of dogs present in the area.

According to the American Kennel Club, for centuries the breed was used to protect properties from trespassers, guard livestock against large and small predators such as wolves and coyotes, and for many other duties.

The Price

News18.com spoke to dog trainers who closely work with several VIPs as well as the canine wing of the police department on this. According to them, a one-and-a-half-year-old Caucasian Shepherd pup would cost anywhere between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Dr Nagesh Reddy, a senior Veterinary physician said, “One cannot bring any dog aged less than two years from another country as per law. So this pup would have been born inside the country. Moreover, importing any dog for breeding is completely illegal. Hence if someone has imported this dog or bred it to sell the pup, it certainly is not approved by the law"

Chandan, a dog lover said, “I have 3 dogs at home and I love canines. If someone actually bought a dog for Rs 20 crores, he must have been fooled. Who buys it anyway? Also, did anyone ask him for the receipt for 20 crore rupees? How did the transaction happen? Was it by cash?"

“There are many Caucasian Shepherds in India. There is one in Tumakuru, 70 kms from Bengaluru. It may be rare, but is owned by a few enthusiasts. And I am damn sure none of them paid more than a lakh for it" said the dog behaviourist.

