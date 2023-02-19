Home » BUZZ » Bengaluru Man Posts About Guy Consistently Selling Water Lillies And Tweeple Somehow Recognise Him

Bengaluru Man Posts About Guy Consistently Selling Water Lillies And Tweeple Somehow Recognise Him

Twitter user Atul Pinheiro took to the micro-blogging site and shared an incident which has been deemed by the netizens as 'Peak Bengaluru.' T

February 19, 2023

Bengaluru Man Posts About Guy Consistently Selling Water Lillies. (Image: Twitter/@atulpinheiro)
Twitter user Atul Pinheiro took to the micro-blogging site and shared an incident which has been deemed by the netizens as ‘Peak Bengaluru.’ Taking to the blue bird app, Atul shared a video and a few pictures of a guy who sells water lilies in the city. “I LOVE how this guy consistently shows up and sells lotuses through the morning. 9/10 times you’ll find him right outside Labonel, 12th main, Indiranagar with a little bit of drama in the way he sells. I’m a fan," he wrote in the caption.

What comes as a surprise is that most people are aware or have somehow seen this person. There have been tons of responses to this post.

The post has over 50K views. “He is never there when you actually want to buy. Happened with me couple of times," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Very thankful to see something non-startup/app related tagged with peak Bengaluru."

One Twitter user wrote, “Cross him everyday on my way to work. I always wondered if his “tricks" have some science behind them or they’re just tricks."

Here are a few responses:

Meanwhile, in another ‘peak Bengaluru’ incident, a woman has shared why her driver cancelled her ride, and it was for a simple reason.

Ashi shared her experience on Twitter. She decided to book an Uber, and Bharath, a cab driver who was assigned to pick her up accepted the ride. However, even after accepting the trip, Ashi got rejected by him in the chat box. In the screenshot shared by her on social media platform, we can see the she text she received from the driver. It read, “Cancel this riide, im sleepy." To this, Ashi simply wrote, “ok."

