Tenants in Bengaluru have been on a wild ride of late- from being asked to provide LinkedIn profiles to going through formal interviews. Once you’ve managed to cross all the hurdles and secured a place to live in, there comes the problem of finding roommates with whom you could peacefully coexist. Anyone who has lived in a shared space with someone who is practically a stranger for at least the first month, knows the trouble that comes with it.

A Twitter user, Akshat, seems to have found himself the IRL version of Sheldon Cooper from ‘The Big Bang Theory’. On completing a month at his new PG residence, his roomie asked for a ‘monthly review meet’. Sheldon is known for being a stickler- to put it mildly- about such things (remember the ‘roommate agreement’?) and one could totally see him holding “review meets" with his roommates.

What’s more, some meditation was written in just after “daily standup" in the roommate’s schedule. Someone here clearly has their life in order.

In another such absurd instance, a LinkedIn user wrote about how he had passed an interview for Google but failed his “tenant interview" in Bengaluru. Given the high demand post Covid-19 pandemic, he found it extremely difficult to rent a decent place in Bengaluru. Given the formality of the whole interview process with the landlord, the LinkedIn user penned a humourous HR-style post about the ordeal.

“The landlord was transparent in sharing feedback that they believed I was likely to buy a house, given that I work for Google. I never thought that working at Google could be so disadvantageous," he quipped.

