A men’s rights organisation in Bengaluru called Save Indian Family Foundation organised a puja for Elon Musk. Well, that’s just a day in the life of your typical Elon Musk stan. The NGO took to Twitter to claim that they had previously been shadow-banned by the previous “woke admins" of the company and since Musk’s takeover they have got back their “right to free speech".

The group has been worshipping Musk as the “destroyer of Wokashura (Woke Ashura) and evictor of feminists". Another of the reasons cited for this act is that Musk apparently allows men to “express their views against the oppression of authorities". They also have a set of mantras: “Ohm Elon Muskaya Namah, Ohm Twitereshwaraya Namah, Ohm Feminist Evictoraya Namah, Feminist Evictoraya Namah, Ohm Twitter Cleaneraya Namah" etc.

As per a Hindustan Times report, the men’s rights group has been protesting over the past few days at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park against Public Interest Litigations (PILs) on marital rape in the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

That’s exactly what we needed: billionaire-worship coupled with an ‘eviction’ of feminism- why not throw in a chant against climate change action while we’re at it? Unfortunately, Musk stans are known for going the distance, if nothing else. Recently, an YouTuber camped outside Twitter headquarters for months just to get a hug from the billionaire. He was successful in the end.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here