Bengaluru Startup is Looking For 'Chief Meme Officer,' Offers Salary of Rs 1 Lakh a Month

StockGro, a startup located in Bengaluru, in an unusual move is looking to recruit a Chief Meme Officer to create finance-related memes. The opening has garnered considerable interest, as the company is offering an attractive monthly salary of Rs 1,00,000.

According to the company’s LinkedIn post, the ideal candidate should be a dynamic and creative individual with a passion for finance and memes. They should possess a sarcastic sense of humour, quick wit, and the ability to turn boring financial concepts into humorous memes. Additionally, the ideal candidate should have excellent writing skills and be able to create content that is both on-brand and resonates with the target audience.

The Chief Meme Officer should further be familiar with various social media platforms, have a basic understanding of finance and the stock market, and stay up-to-date with the latest trends and references in these fields. The candidate should also be able to collaborate with others to bring their ideas to life and possess a positive attitude and enthusiasm for their work.

Instagram meme pages have already started making memes about this unprecedented move made by StockGro. Several users have flooded meme pages with comments like “job link dede" (give me the job link). Even news outlets on Instagram covered this news and users remarked on those posts with comments like “digital India at its finest". Other users commented, “Excellent market strategy".

A lot of users seem to be very happy at this new position offered by StockGro. Comments like “it’s now finally my time to shine" have also made the rounds on posts that covered this news.

StockGro is a gamified social investment platform that was founded in 2019. The platform allows users to discover trading strategies, compete, and interact. The company seeks to leverage the power of memes to reach its target audience and promote its services in a unique and entertaining way.

