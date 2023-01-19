Bengaluru Turns Pink With Cherry Blossom-Like Flowers all Over, See Spellbinding Photos

It is that time of the year when soft pink petals begin to carpet the streets of Bangalore thereby marking the arrival of the spring season. Every year, the city undergoes a magical natural phenomenon as it paints itself pink. Notably, the experience comes about to be due to the presence of Tabebuia Roses trees in the vicinity. In the fall of spring, the trees begin to bloom and spread all their pink love all over the place. The blooming season is already here in springtime and citizens can get enticed by the magical phenomenon by walking alongside streets or visiting parks.

Notably, these Tabebuia trees were originally planted in the city by the Britishers. It is said that they introduced Banglore to the pink trumpet trees to satiate their homesickness as the pink blossoms reminded them of their springtime back home. Though after gaining independence, Britishers were made to leave the country, the beauty of the trees planted in different parts of Bangalore continues to charm people even now.

Many have already turned photographers by capturing gorgeous trees laden with pink flowers. A few stills captured at the Whitefield area in the IT hub by shutterbug Biplab Mohapatra have already gone viral on the internet. A Twitter user who shared the stunning pictures revealed the location in the caption of the tweet, “AECS Layout, Whitefield The Pink Trumpets or the Tabebuia Avellaneda have started to blossom here in Bengaluru. That time of the year when certain parts of Bengaluru turn completely pink PC." Take a look at it here:

Photos have begun pouring in from different parts of the city. Check out a few more below:

With thousands of likes, a barrage of citizens have expressed being blown away by witnessing nature’s beauty at its best. A user claimed, “I’m visiting in Bangalore this month and I’m so excited to see this."

Another added, “Wallpaper material. Such lovely shots!"

One more joined, “These shots are so beautiful."

Meanwhile, a user who appears to know quite a lot about the cherry blossom season in the city wrote, “Quite early this time. Pink trumpets and Jacaranda trees usually bloom in their full glory only in late March – early April followed by the flaming red Gulmohar."

Would you want to visit the city this time of the year?

