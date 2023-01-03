Benny Dayal Calls Out India's Airlines for Mishandling Musical Instruments, Other Artists Agree

Multiple cases of airlines manhandling customers’ luggage have come to light in recent times with several videos backing the claims of inappropriate services. While many passengers have expressed their disappointment over airline staff for mishandling their belongings, famous singer Benny Dayal also shared his concern over airlines paying ‘zero care’ to musicians’ instruments that play a very important role in their careers. He bashed India’s airlines after Sufi singer Bismil put out a video of IndiGo’s luggage-handling crew throwing his musical instruments in a cargo even after he paid extra charges for taking care of the same.

Bismil took to Instagram to share his displeasure and wrote, “That’s how IndiGo treats our instruments. Instruments are the most precious thing for any artist and it feels really sad how IndiGo is throwing them like trash. We literally told them that please deal with the instruments with care and paid 30k extra for our extra baggage. All my fellow artists please be very careful when you give your bags to IndiGo. This is very disappointing."

Advertisement

Following this, playback singer Benny Dayal also made a ‘humble request’ to airlines across the country for training their ground staff and luggage handlers to properly manage the instruments that feed a musician. In his Instagram reel, the 38-year-old artist called out India’s major airlines and said “A simple message to all the airlines in India. Musicians work very hard to make money and that depends on how their instruments are handled by you guys when they travel around for concerts and shows all across the country. Indigo, Vistara, Air India, SpiceJet, you guys have zero care or concern for a musician’s instrument." He further shared how travelling through Vistara led him to lose the bags that haven’t been returned to him yet. Dayal even slammed the airways for showing “zero accountability" for their actions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Indian singer-composer Raghu Dixit also joined the conversation and revealed how he proposed IndiGo airlines let him conduct a special workshop to handle staff and teach them how to take care of musical instruments. However, he didn’t hear back from the air carrier yet. His tweet read, “I had even proposed to the ex-CEO of IndiGo that I would be keen to take workshops to the handling staff how to take care of instruments. Nothing really happened on that front. I am sure every musician in every city in India won’t mind educating the airline staff."

It’s high time that airlines start paying heed to their customers’ concerns and treat them well.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here