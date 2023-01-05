Best New Year Gift? This Online Shopping Platform Told its Employees to Say No to Meetings

Offices switched to a virtual mode during the Covid-19 pandemic. While working from home gave employee respite from the travel to the office, it also brought home the problem of never-ending meetings. The access to a virtual office from any location made it difficult for most employees to strike the right work-life balance as they were working well past the scheduled shift times. Shopify, a Canadian e-commerce company seems to have taken a new years’ resolution to free its employees from the anxiety of having to attend endless meetings daily. Employees now have the option to decline meetings thanks to a new policy adopted by the company.

Shopify’s Chief Operating Officer, Kaz Nejatian, made the announcement of the new policy in a tweet. He said that the firm has decided to stop conducting any meetings for better utilisation of the time of its employees. “Meetings are a bug. Today, we shipped a fix to this bug at Shopify. To start 2023, we’re cancelling all Shopify meetings with more than two people. Let’s give people back their maker time. Companies are for builders. Not managers," the tweet read.

While many were concerned regarding the functioning of the company after the decision, a user replied expressing excitement to see how the experiment works out.

“I’m very excited to see how this pans out. Would’ve loved to have been a fly on the wall for the internal discussions that resulted in this decision," read the tweet.

The online retailer claimed that it is assisting in clearing the calendars of its staff as a New Year’s present. According to CNN, which received a copy of the memo sent to all Shopify employees, there is a “two-week cooling down time" before any previously planned recurring meetings involving three or more individuals can be placed back into the employees’ calendars.

Shopify also informed employees that no meetings may be scheduled on Wednesdays and that large gatherings of more than 50 individuals could only take place once a week on Thursday during a six-hour window.

Shopify is assessing the efficacy of its numerous internal communication platforms. To allow staff to select which teams need their attention, it has been stated that internal communications will be split between Slack and Workplace by Meta.

