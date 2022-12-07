Bestselling Authors Comfort Writer After Two People Turn Up For Her Signing Event

Fantasy author Chelsea Banning took to her official Twitter handle and shared her disappointment after only two people attended her book signing. “Only 2 people came to my author signing yesterday, so I was pretty bummed about it. Especially as 37 people responded “going" to the event. Kind of upset, honestly, and a little embarrassed," she said. However, the disappointment did not last for that long after she was comforted by a few best selling authors. Yes, that is right.

After Chelsea’s tweet went viral. Many authors, commented on the tweet, sharing their personal experiences. Neil Gaiman, Margaret Atwood and Jodi Picoult shared their experience.

“Terry Pratchett and I did a signing in Manhattan for Good Omens that nobody came to at all. So you are two up on us," wrote Gaiman.

“1st reading, 1st book, a bookstore in Milwaukee. Maybe 15 people show up. I do my reading, answer some Qs. Then, the very nice bookstore clerk says, “Peter’s book is available for purchase at the register." Guy sitting at the front yells, “Well, how much does it cost?" commented Peter Sagal.

Here are a few responses:

The original tweet has garnered over 71K likes. When Chelsea saw so much support she made sure to thank everyone. In a tweet, she wrote, “Thank you to everyone who responded with encouragement and support! I will try to reply to everyone."

