‘Better To Make Pizza at Home’: Elon Musk Takes a Dig at Andrew Tate After His Arrest in Romania

Social media is an unpredictable place and Andrew Tate proved that right. His online brawl with the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has not just led him to increased hatred but also ended up with his arrest by the Romanian authorities. The influencer got detained on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and other charges. In his attempt to brag about the ‘non-recycled’ pizza boxes in a video addressed to the 19-year-old climate change activist, the authorities got Tate’s location as the pizza box made visible the company’s name that was located exclusively in Romania.

Elon Musk, who never fails to grab the limelight on social media, took a dig at the 36-year-old by taunting, “Sometimes it’s just better to make pizza at home." His tweet came after he called Greta “cool" and sided her “brand awareness". “The sheer amount of brand awareness achieved by Greta within a few years is astounding. I think she’s cool tbh," wrote the Twit chief. He was, supposedly, commenting on a post by the satirical website Babylon Bee that featured a Greta-themed thermostat, that “scowls at you when you turn the heat up."

The social media feud between Tate and Greta began when the former kickboxer decided to poke fun at the young activist by boasting about his expensive cars and their “enormous emissions". However, it was Greta’s sarcastic clap-back that made it the fifth-most tweet of all time with 3.7 million likes on the micro-blogging site. She replied, “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalld***energy@getalife.com". Meanwhile, Tate tried to post the come-back video that only destroyed him further. It was his prop to ridicule Greta that tipped off the authorities about his whereabouts. He was arrested in Romania’s Bucharest along with his brother Tristan Tate on charges of sex trafficking and rape.

