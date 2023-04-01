'Bhagwan Hai Kaha Re Tu': Student Fills His Answer Sheet With Hindi Songs

In exams, leaving the answer sheet blank or filling it with irrelevant content is quite common. So much so that there are many hilarious incidents all over the internet. In one such instance, a student from Chandigarh University chose to pen down lyrics of Bollywood songs in the answer sheet. A video of his examination booklet has gone viral on social media leaving Instagram users to burst out in laughter. The booklet consists of only three answers, all of them filled with humour.

The first answer is the emotional hook of a song from actor Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots. “Give me some sunshine, give me some rain, give me another chance, I wanna grow up once again," the student wrote before highlighting the ‘hard-working’ life of an engineering student. It ended with a promise that he’d do ‘something big’ in the future to make his life grand.

The second answer was directly addressed to the teacher grading the answer booklet. The student lauded the teacher as ‘brilliant’ while admitting it is he who is at fault. “Ma’am, you are a brilliant teacher. It’s my fault that I am not able to do the hard work. Oh lord, give me some talent in studies," read the solution.

When nothing came to the rescue, the student sent out a plea to God by penning down the chorus of ‘Bhagwan Hai Kahan Re Tu’, a song from the Bollywood drama flick PK. The hilarious answers that have left many crackling, did not seem to impress the teacher. “Good thought but it did not work here," responded the teacher on the first page. On the next page, they added, “You should also write more answers (#songs)." Supposedly, the remark came as the student only provided three answers thereby leaving the rest of the booklet blank. The hilarious video was accompanied by the inline caption, “The teacher passed the vibe check." Take a look at it here:

The answer booklet has been viewed by more than 3.6 lakh people on Instagram. Many also filled the comment section with funny responses. A user joked, “Ladko ki itni achi handwriting bhi hoti h kya (Do boys also have such good handwriting)." Another agreed, “Kuch bhi bolo ladke ki handwriting hai to badiya (Say what you may but the boy has good handwriting)." One more added, “Kash itni mehnet gaane yaad karne keh bajaaye padhne meh kari hoti (He should worked hard to study rather than memorising songs). Meanwhile, a user highlighted a hilarious dialogue from his answer booklet, “Soft tide of the sea doesn’t make talented sailors."

What’s your resort to filling answer sheet when you don’t know the correct answers?

