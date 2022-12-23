‘Bhaiya Accha Banana’: Zomato’s Humble Request to Customers Giving Cooking Instructions Goes Viral

It’s an all-different connection between Indians and food that cannot be described in words. Desis like their food to be properly cooked, evenly spiced, and customised according to their tastes. Even while ordering food through delivery applications, people want their meals to be made with special ‘cooking instructions’ given to restaurants and food outlets. Just like every other app, Zomato also has a section where people can give instructions after adding their preferred items to their carts. While several ask hotels to avoid or prefer particular veggies, some just give out generic comments that made the delivery app point out the same on Twitter.

Zomato asked users to not give instructions like “Bhaiya Accha Banana" (Bro, make it good) to the restaurants and wrote, “guys please stop writing “bhaiya accha banana" as cooking instructions". The comment ended with a man facepalming emoji which depicted their frustration or embarrassment over the ‘cooking instruction’.

However, netizens didn’t support Zomato’s quirky comment and started slamming it for its high delivery and packaging charges. “Zomato please stop taking extra money in the name of delivery & tax charges" exclaimed a user while another replied, “Please stop taking so much delivery Charges. Even for distance, less than 1-2 km u charge Rs. 40."

Some even took a dig at Zomato’s tweet and said, “What should then they write? Is it not against freedom of expression? Our fundamental right?" Another user posted a picture of a dead insect found in their ordered food and remarked, “Going by my last order experience i will write ‘bhaiya koi makhi mat daal dena’ (Bro, do not put a fly)."

Recently, a Twitter user highlighted Zomato’s marketing strategy as it came up with bizarre food names like “Dumb Biryani" and “Bhookha Sher" to the target audience with its sarcasm.

