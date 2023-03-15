A Twitter user alleged that she was harassed by a Rapido driver with whom she had shared her location via WhatsApp. Her tweet where she shared a screengrab of inappropriate messages from the driver has been going viral. As per the screengrab, the man told her that he had arrived only after seeing her display picture and hearing her voice. He added that he would not have come otherwise.

The Twitter user going by ‘husnpari’ on the microblogging platform expressed her rage over the matter. People have also raised concern once more over women’s safety while simply going about their regular lives.

Rapido Cares responded, writing in a tweet, “Hi, it is extremely disappointing for us to learn about the captain’s lack of professionalism and we are apologetic about the same. This matter will surely be actioned upon on a priority basis. Would you please share your registered mobile number and ride ID via DM?"

Last year, in a similar incident, a Swiggy delivery agent was “deactivated" by the company after sending inappropriate texts to a customer. As per a DNA report, the delivery agent, who had delivered groceries to the woman’s doorstep, had sent her texts like “Miss you lot" and “nice your beauty, wonderful behaviour [sic]". The woman, who goes by Prapthi on Twitter, claimed that she had filed a complaint with Swiggy’s support team.

