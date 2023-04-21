Bhojpuri Singer Priyanka Singh Breaks Down On Stage After Anchor Snatches Mic

Bhojpuri singer Priyanka Singh, who has crooned ‘Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya Ye Raja’ in collaboration with musician and actor Pawan Singh, recently braved an uncomfortable situation on the stage at Thawe Mahotsav in Bihar. Priyanka was performing when she was interrupted mid-way. Priyanka protested about the mistreatment, asking the anchor to lend her two minutes to talk. It didn’t end there. An attempt to even snatch the microphone away from Priyanka’s hand was also made before she broke down into tears.

Footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. Priyanka appears to be performing when anchor Rupam Trivikam intervenes citing a lack of time. Priyanka did not appreciate being humiliated and began protesting against the mistreatment. Completely ignoring her plea, Rupam went on to welcome one of the dignitaries on stage. This escalated the situation and left Priyanka in tears. The popular musician explained that she isn’t desperate to sing, however, it was the rude antics of the management that she cannot tolerate.

She slammed the district administration for letting her suffer such unpleasant treatment. “I am not dying to sing. You called me here to perform so you cannot disrespect me like this. The district administration is wrong. I had a very bad experience at the Thawe Festival," she said in Hindi. Watch the video here:

Not only fans but even actress Akshara Singh has lent support to Priyanka Singh on Twitter. As soon as the video caught her attention, she re-shared it on her profile condemning it as ‘the pinnacle of indecency.’“These people (organisers) have forgotten that every stage has a decorum to maintain. They are making a spectacle of their influence and power to insult an artist, that to a woman," she said of the incident. She also criticised the rude behaviour of the anchor stating despite being a woman she went on to insult and disrespect another female in front of the audience.

The incident has left people enraged, leaving many to condemn government authorities for allowing such mistreatment of local artists on stage. A report by TOI suggests DM Dr Naval Kishore Chaudhary personally met Priyanka Singh after the incident to persuade her.

