Bhutan to Libya, Countries With No Railway Services

Indian Railways not only has one of the longest rail networks but also the most complex one in the world. Railways are one of the oldest and important means of transport that let people travel, both inside and across countries. But did you know there are some countries which have no rail network? Today, we are going to shed some light on them.

Bhutan

The smallest country in South Asia and India’s neighbour, Bhutan does not have any railway network. India is planning to connect it with the Indian Railways network. The plan is to connect Tori Bari in Nepal with Hasimara in West Bengal, and this line will pass through Bhutan.

Andorra

Andorra is the 11th smallest country in the world by population. The country has never had a railway network and the nearest station for the people of the country is France. A bus service runs from Andorra to France for people who want to take a train.

Libya

Libya previously had a rail network, but the railways were uprooted during the Civil War. There has been no rail service operational in Libya since 1965. Work on the railways connecting Ras Ajdir and Sirte had started back in 2001, and the railways connecting Ras Ajdir and Tripoli were being geared up for operations in the country in 2008 and 2009.

Kuwait

A country with several oil reserves, Kuwait does not have any railways network either. Some railway projects have been planned in Kuwait that will connect the city to Oman. This will be a 1200 miles long Gulf Railway Network.

Cyprus

Cyprus does not have an operational rail network. Although the country had a railway network from 1905 to 1851, it was closed due to economic reasons. Rail line extension was started by Cyprus Mine Corporation, but it was closed in 1974.

Other countries such as East Timor, Mauritius, Oman, Qatar, Rwanda, San Marino and many more do not have a rail network as well.

