'BigB Was 58 in Mohabbattein': SRK's 'Fit' Look in 'Pathaan' Has Fans Sharing This Bollywood Trivia

SRK is aging like fine wine as his ‘fit’ looks from Pathaan have made fans drool over him completely. Just a day after the release of ‘Besharam Rang’, users can’t stop gushing over King Khan’s dapper looks which made them scream ‘Too hot to handle!’. Flaunting his chiselled abs and intense looks, the star oozed hotness and swag in the video song that went viral in no time. It also featured Deepika Padukone flaunting her streamy looks and stealing the show with her dance moves.

Shah Rukh, who is presently 57 years old, made his way to stun fans with his washboard abs which even brought back the memory of his hot moves from Dard-E-Disco. Meanwhile, Bollywood fans started comparing his physique with BigB’s not-so-young looks in Mohabbatein who was around the same age as SRK will be during the release of Pathaan. Amitabh Bachchan was 58 years old when he played the role of a strict principal in the Aditya Chopra movie that hit the theatres in 2000. His role as Narayan Shankar still stands popular and people remember him for the dialogue “Parampara Pratishtha Anushasan" which has also inspired several memes in recent times.

Advertisement

However, his aged looks from the movie, where he put on a red tika over an all-black suit, have been put to comparison with Shah Rukh Khan’s slaying looks from Pathaan which is all set to release on January 25, 2022.

“Amitabh was 57 when Mohabbatein released same as SRK is now," remarked a Twitter user while another one highlighted Mohabbatein’s famous dialogue to reason about King Khan’s fitness. He wrote, “SRK also believes in pratishtha and anushaasan, which is why he got those abs even at this age!" “Wow!" exclaimed a social media user while the fourth one posted a humorous comment and said, “Don’t let this reach Amitabh Bachchan, his mind might literally blow away."

Advertisement

Mohabbatein recently completed 22 years of its release on 27th October 2022 with its iconic songs and dialogues remaining unforgettable to date.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here