Bihar: Man Collapses And Dies Suddenly While Working, CCTV Footage Goes Viral

A man collapsed and instantly died in Bihar’s Bhagalpur while he was working in office. The deceased has been identified as Pintu Kumar, a resident of Kolkata. This clip of the incident, which was captured on CCTV, is now doing rounds on the internet. In the viral video, the 42-year-old man can be seen sitting on a chair in what seems like a workspace. He was seen working normally, apparently at a gold trader’s place. The man reportedly suffered a heart attack and died on the spot.

Soon after the incident, the police arrived at the spot and investigated the matter thoroughly. The police have now taken the dead body into their custody for further examination. The post-mortem of the body was carried out at the Mayaganj Hospital located in Bhagalpur. The details of the post-mortem report are still awaited.

Advertisement

The incident took place on Wednesday morning and shocked everyone to the core. There have been speculations that the reason for his death can possibly be a heart attack. While others are assuming that the man could have died due to an electrical shock. Post-mortem reports can reveal the real cause behind his sudden death.

This is not the first time, there have been many incidents in the past when similar cases came to the fore. Videos of people suddenly collapsing and dying have often shocked the world.

Some time back, a similar incident of an old man who died while reading the newspaper created headlines. The incident was reported to be of Rajasthan’s Barmer. When the elderly man collapsed, he was sitting on a bench at a clinic and was simply reading a newspaper. The video of the incident created a huge stir on the internet.

Earlier, one similar incident of a 19-year-old boy who fell and died while dancing at a wedding in Telangana’s Nirmal district took social media by storm. The clip of the incident, which was captured on CCTV, took place in Pardi village.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here