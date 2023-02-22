Social media platforms have become the stage for many individuals who want to put their talent out and gain recognition. This talent is not restricted to any category or genre and hence gives people the option to explore themselves. In one such instance, a young man from Bihar has gained traction on social media with his melodious voice. The man, identified as Amarjeet Jaikar, was heard singing a soulful rendition of the song Dil De Diya Hai composed by Anand Raj Anand for the 2004 release Masti.

Actor Sonu Sood was also captivated by Jaikar’s voice. Sonu reshared the video on Twitter to take the young man’s incredible voice to a larger audience. “ Ek Bihari Sau Pe Bhaari," Sonu wrote in the captions.

The video was first posted on Twitter by a page named Chapra Zila on February 19 and has received over 7 lakh views so far. From Amarjeet’s voice to his tonality and pitch, everything seemed perfect in the viral video. Two kids can be seen playing in the background as Jaikar wholeheartedly croons the song. He moves around while singing and the camera reveals a background of lush greenery and trees. The video appears to have been casually recorded on a phone camera.

Jaikar also replied to Sonu Sood’s tweet and tweeted," Love u, sir."

A barrage of social media users lauded the young boy’s singing and asked for ways in which they could help him. Some others even shared other videos of him singing popular Bollywood tracks.

One user commented, “provide good training for him Bhai. Surely he will be a good singer."

Another user wrote, “Since India has a lot of youth so it’s natural that we have a lot of talented and hardworking youth in every part of the country."

“What a voice, amazing, awesome, superb," read another comment.

Amarjeet Jaikar from Bihar describes himself as a singer and performer in his Twitter bio. He quite regularly shares videos of himself singing various Bollywood songs.

