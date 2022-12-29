Bihar Woman Ties Knot in Hospital's ICU to Fulfill Dying Mother's Last Wish

A woman from Bihar is garnering praise for fulfilling her mother’s last wish on her deathbed. It was actually the woman’s mother’s final wish to witness her daughter getting married in front of her. Just outside the ICU of a private hospital where her mother was confined, the woman got hitched to her future husband.

After the rites of the unusual wedding were completed, the sick mother Poonam Kumari Verma, bestowed her blessings on the bride and groom. However, the elderly mother passed away shortly after the wedding.

A video of the same is doing rounds on all the social media platforms. An internet user named Aman Kumar Dube shared the wedding clip on Twitter. The user also captioned the post in Hindi that loosely translates to, ‘Daughter gets married in ICU to fulfill dying mother’s wish’. The bride, Chandni, can be seen, in the video, looking with deep concern at her ailing mother. While her husband, Sumit Gaurav tries to reassure his mother-in-law that everything will be fine.

As reported by India.com, the mother was receiving care at a private hospital in Gaya’s Magistrate Colony. Her state was described as critical. The elderly told her family that her last request was to see Chandni wed first.

Chandni’s marriage was arranged with Sumit Gaurav, reported the publication. Both parties agreed to carry out the engagement ceremony on December 26. Poonam’s final request was shared with Sumit’s family members. Following this, both families decided to fulfil Poonam’s last request by planning the wedding within the hospital itself. Chandni and Sumit Gaurav later got married outside the hospital’s intensive care unit.

