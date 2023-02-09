Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates’ 27-year marriage to Melinda French Gates ended with a divorce. Two years on, reports now suggest that Bill is dating Paula Hurd. Paula is the widow of Mark Hurd, the CEO of Oracle who passed away in 2019. Bill and Paula were seen together last month, sitting next to each other at the Australian Open Men’s Singles Final match. Although the reports of the two being in a relationship have already travelled far and wide by now, there is no indication that Bill has introduced Paula to his children.

A source told People magazine that “she [Paula] hasn’t met his kids yet." This is with reference to Bill’s three children with Melinda. Their oldest is a 26-year-old daughter Jennifer, who is currently expecting her first child with her husband Nayel Nassar Middle-child Rory is 23 years old, while their youngest kid, daughter Phoebe is 20.

Advertisement

Paula is quite similar to Bill, reports suggest. She had much exposure to the inner workings of software companies. She had a career spanning several decades in the sales and alliance management sector in National Cash Register (NCR), a prominent name in the tech industry.

The duo also have their love for philanthropy in common. Bill Gates has long been involved in charitable ventures through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Paula, on the other hand, contributed to various causes and held several fundraising campaigns with her late husband. She still works as a developer and organiser of a wide range of event experiences, including charitable occasions.

Like Bill Gates, Paula Hurd has also come out of a decades-long marriage quite recently and is a new entrant on the dating scene.

Bill and Melinda announced their divorce in May 2021. They had then told the press that, “after a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage." The two said in a statement that they no longer believe they can grow together as a couple in this next phase of their lives. The former couple are running strong with their decision to continue working together at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation despite the separation.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here