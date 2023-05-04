Biotech Company Implants Chips In People's Brains To Tackle Blindness, Paralysis

A US company has successfully placed 50 chips into people’s brains. The scientists at Blackrock Neurotech, the company responsible for creating the NeuroPort Array, are optimistic that this technology will greatly enhance the quality of life for those suffering from depression, paralysis, and other medical conditions. The firm aims to allow individuals with the implant to control robotic arms and electric wheelchairs using their thoughts. Marcus Gerhardt, the co-founder of Blackrock Neurotech, told Unilad, “We are the only company with direct-brain BCI implants in humans." He added that the implantable arrays created by the company allow individuals to directly connect with computers, control robotic arms and wheelchairs, play video games, and even regain sensation solely using their brain signals.

The technology operates by accessing the thoughts of the implanted individual through 100 microneedles that read the electrical signals produced by their brain. The implant then captures these signals and interprets them with machine learning. To implement the implant into tools and improve the lives of individuals, Blackrock Neurotech will require FDA approval for public use. Marcus Gerhardt stated that the primary purpose of this medical device is to augment the independence and mobility of individuals with paralysis, which will ultimately improve their quality of life.

Advertisement

Gerhardt further noted that with the availability of BCIs for home use, individuals can build new lives that were once deemed impossible following their disability. The implant will assist individuals in returning to work, attaining greater independence, and engaging with the world in novel and impactful ways.

Nathan Copeland, who received the implant in 2014, is a trailblazer in this technology, as he was involved in a severe car accident in 2004. According to the website of Blackrock Neurotech, Copeland, who experienced a severe spinal injury, was able to attain sensory feedback through intracortical microstimulation due to the implant. Copeland expressed that having an accident like his, which resulted in limitations to his actions and interactions with the environment, made the experience of utilising the implant very satisfying and exciting.

Nonetheless, this development is indicative of significant strides in this domain. As a result, individuals who face severe disabilities and other challenges may experience an enhanced quality of life.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here