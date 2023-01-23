Bird’s-Eye View Of Varanasi From Hot Air Balloon Will Leave You Mesmerised

Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh is amazing in its own way, comprising an ethereal atmosphere, vibrant colours and scenic locations. However, it looks even more mesmerising when viewed from a hot-air balloon 1,000 feet above the ground. The city recently witnessed a four-day hot air balloon festival that took place from January 17 to 20. The event provided tourists and locals with a rare opportunity to see the city from a bird’s-eye view and pictures, as well as videos of the breathtaking beauty have since gone viral. The official Twitter account of Incredible India shared a video of hot air balloons hovering over the Ganga river and the city, and it’s truly unmissable. The tweet read, “Lift up your spirits as you fly like a bird, hovering over the ancient city of Varanasi at the grand Balloon Festival. Are you planning to board this adventurous ride?"

Watch the incredible view below:

Aside from Incredible India’s tweet, the official Twitter account of UP Tourism also shared photos of passengers enjoying their ride. The initial two pictures featured adventurous enthusiasts sitting inside the hot air balloons and posing for the camera. They are seen flashing their big smiles as they are ready to go up in the air. The other pictures give a glimpse of the beautiful city. One can notice the buildings, boats, people, trees and so much more. The caption also read, “The +1 flight of the #KashiBalloonFestival takes place - one last thrill-experience. So many happy faces".

Take a look at the pictures below:

UP Tourism’s social media handle shared additional photos from the event. Visitors experienced beautiful aerial views of the city and the Ganga river, all thanks to their memorable hot air balloon rides. “We saw some breathtaking views, the city from the skies, the River Ganga from a serene height, and it was all worth it," read the caption.

Uttar Pradesh tourism organised the entire festival a few days ago. Visitors could ride balloons for 40-45 minutes for just Rs 500. According to a report in Times Now, pilots from five countries and 12 different parts of India were called in to help in making the festival a huge success. The four-day festival drew people of all ages to Dashashwamedh Ghat. A hot air balloon festival was held in conjunction with the boat racing festival. The Uttar Pradesh government launched the festival in 2021 in an effort to boost tourism in the state.

