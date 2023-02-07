Thousands have died and rescuers are going to extreme lengths to pull out survivors from beneath the rubber after several terrifying earthquakes shook Turkey and Syria. Deemed one of the strongest earthquakes witnessed in a century, the tremors shook civilians out of their beds in the early hours of Monday. According to the news reports, the tremors were felt as far away as Lebanon and Israel. Amidst this, a video capturing the strange behaviour of birds flying in the Turkish sky is going viral on the internet.

The Twitter user who shared the clip claimed that the clip was recorded just moments before the natural disaster hit the area. In the video, a string of birds was captivated flying haywire and chirping in unison all over a few residential houses. “In Turkey, strange behavior was observed in birds just before the earthquake," reads the tweet. Watch the clip here:

The video has amassed over 3.9 million views on the micro-blogging leaving many perplexed. While the reason behind the birds’ behaviour remains unclear, users believe it could be nature’s way of warning humans. A user stated, “Is this nature’s early warning system? Maybe we are just not aware of how to use it. Maybe."

Another claimed, “In our old traditions, our forefathers used to take it as a sign of something dangerous that is coming."

One more added, “Animals act funny but you only really get seconds, maybe minutes."

The US Geological Survey claims that the magnitude of the tremor was 7.8 at a depth of 17.9 km, which struck the city of Gaziantep at about 4.17 am local time. This is one of the largest earthquakes recorded in Turkey and residents suggest it took about two minutes before the tremor subsided. Nearly 12 hours after the first quake, a second powerful one hit further north. Reportedly, the second one was triggered by the first one and its magnitude was about 7.5. Amidst the humanitarian crisis, many countries have lent a hand of support to the country. The rescue team assigned to the site has been removing people from under the mass of rubble in freezing snow conditions.

