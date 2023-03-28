As Ramadan begins, Biryani enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the traditional dish’s return. Biryani holds a special place in Muslim households, and it is a staple during the month-long observance. Foodies also take advantage of the opportunity to try various types and flavors of Biryani. However, the internet has recently seen a strange twist on this beloved dish - Biryani being stuffed inside a Samosa. This fusion creation, known as Biryani Samosa, has generated disgust among many Desi users who cannot fathom the weird combination.

Pictures shared on Twitter by user @khansaamaa showed Biryani stuffed into samosa dough and fried, resulting in the creation of the controversial ‘Biryani Samosa.’ This fusion dish had rice and chicken shreds enclosed within the Indian savory pastry. As expected, the pictures generated a lot of buzz in the comments section, with users expressing their disappointment and disgust with the combination. Many felt that both the separate Indian delicacies were delicious in their own way and that combining them was unnecessary and unappetising.

Users on Twitter had strong reactions to the Biryani Samosa fusion, with one commenting, “Rip samosa and biryani," and another suggesting that the person who created it be banned from the kitchen. A third user even joked about the possibility of a “dal chawal samosa". Despite these negative reactions, many were still curious to try the unique combination.

Previously, a cafe in Delhi added a twist to the traditional Biryani by presenting an ‘illusion’ version. The server claimed to use a magic trick to serve the ultimate dish on the customer’s plate, which was called ‘Illusion Biryani’. The video clip showed the server adding rice, spices like bay leaves, cardamom, cinnamon, fried onions, and an egg to a jar. After sealing the jar, shaking it, and flipping it onto a plate, the server revealed a seemingly ready-to-eat Biryani, leaving the viewers amazed!

