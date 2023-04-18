Bizarre Food Alert: Would You Recommend This Mouth Freshener Special Dosa To Friends?

Over the last few years, Indian food vlogging has undergone a major transformation. Nowadays, more and more individuals are conducting strange and unusual experiments with food, which they claim are delicious but the verdict on social media says otherwise. Recently, a video of a vendor making Mouth Freshener Dosa has gone viral on the internet, leaving foodies around the nation utterly disgusted. A review of the dish was even shared by an Instagram user named The Kurta Guy. In the clip, he questions who is responsible for creating such food variations and why they are being made. The video of the Mouth Freshener Dosa was originally shared by food blogger Mayur Surti and shows a man making the dish using batter, topping it with butter, jaggery and mouth freshener.

The content creator shared the video with the caption, “Dosa reacts ft. Mouth Freshener Dosa. PS- call it Dosa, Dose, Dosai, the emotions are the same!"

The video has received more than one million views and 19 thousand likes. Numerous reactions from social media users show how much they hate the bizarre combination. One user commented, “Some of these videos should come with a warning." Another wrote: “These dosas are made for enemies." One more hilarious comment read: “Dosa joining endangered list."

Another user suggested adding medicine to the next dosa: “Why not make tablets dosa, prevention is better than cure." A ROFL reaction read: “At least they didn’t keep mouthwash as chutney."

One user had the most amusing response: “Shastro me is apradh ke liye alag se saza hai," which translates to, “There is a separate punishment for this offense in the scriptures."

Another user made a plea, stating “Just dosa with chutney and sambhar is enough yaar. Don’t traumatize dosa. #JusticeforDOSA."

Towards the end of the video, the content creator can be seen advising people to stop trying to be unique and just enjoy a simple and plain dosa. However, before ending the clip, he felt guilty for suggesting Pan Dosa while expressing his disapproval of the Mouth Freshener Dosa.

Would you ever recommend this Mouth Freshener Dosa to your friends?

