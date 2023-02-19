Home » BUZZ » Bizarre Hot Dog and Pickle Jello Recipe Sickens Internet Users and All They Want To Say is ‘Enough'

Bizarre Hot Dog and Pickle Jello Recipe Sickens Internet Users and All They Want To Say is ‘Enough'

A hot dog and pickle jello recipe that recently went viral on social media pissed off foodies in a way that all they want to say is 'enough is enough!'

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 13:16 IST

International

Hot Dog and Pickle Jello Recipe Sickens Internet and All Foodies Want To Say Is ‘Enough’ (Photo Credits: Twitter/@AKBrews)
Hot Dog and Pickle Jello Recipe Sickens Internet and All Foodies Want To Say Is ‘Enough’ (Photo Credits: Twitter/@AKBrews)

With people’s increasing urge to try new food varieties, several delicacies are being put to test, no matter how bizarre they may look or even taste. From pasta, and jalebi to even dosas, nothing has escaped the list of food prepared in the weirdest way possible. Now, adding to the catalogue is a hot dog and pickle jello recipe that recently went viral on social media and pissed off foodies in a way that all they want to say is ‘enough is enough!’

A clip shared on Twitter opens with a woman preparing her ‘favourite’ recipe for family potlucks, that is Hot dog and pickle jello. She begins by straining the pickled liquid from the bottle of canned pickle slices. She then adds some cold water and gelatin to stir it into a ‘pickle jello’. Having surrounded another container with cut beef pieces, she goes on to add some pickle slices, prepared jello, white onions, and chopped red bell peppers to it. ‘Is it even edible?’ rightly asked the lady behind the camera to which she replied, “protein, veggies, jello…the three main food groups".

Advertisement

She then refrigerated the mixture for about an hour which gave her the thing she was eagerly waiting for - Hot dog pickle jello! However, it didn’t end there. The pan was later inverted onto a plate that gave the final outcome from which she cut a piece and ‘relished’ it with a bun. Meanwhile, Twitter users di-relished the recipe and trolled it as one of the “most horrifying things" they’ve ever seen. Since being shared, the video received 326K views on the blue bird app along with some ‘sickening’ comments from the netizens who felt disgusted over the hot dog recipe.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

“This is next-level horror," commented a user while another one said, “I don’t see how the gelatin would be able to set up without heat. Also, she and her enablers should be arrested."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: February 19, 2023, 13:16 IST
last updated: February 19, 2023, 13:16 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+46PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Rajkummar Rao Among Stars At Netflix Networking Party

+26PHOTOS

Rani Mukerji, Aditi Rao Hydari, Uorfi Javed, Shilpa Shetty, Boman Irani, Sonakshi Sinha Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About