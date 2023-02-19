With people’s increasing urge to try new food varieties, several delicacies are being put to test, no matter how bizarre they may look or even taste. From pasta, and jalebi to even dosas, nothing has escaped the list of food prepared in the weirdest way possible. Now, adding to the catalogue is a hot dog and pickle jello recipe that recently went viral on social media and pissed off foodies in a way that all they want to say is ‘enough is enough!’

A clip shared on Twitter opens with a woman preparing her ‘favourite’ recipe for family potlucks, that is Hot dog and pickle jello. She begins by straining the pickled liquid from the bottle of canned pickle slices. She then adds some cold water and gelatin to stir it into a ‘pickle jello’. Having surrounded another container with cut beef pieces, she goes on to add some pickle slices, prepared jello, white onions, and chopped red bell peppers to it. ‘Is it even edible?’ rightly asked the lady behind the camera to which she replied, “protein, veggies, jello…the three main food groups".

She then refrigerated the mixture for about an hour which gave her the thing she was eagerly waiting for - Hot dog pickle jello! However, it didn’t end there. The pan was later inverted onto a plate that gave the final outcome from which she cut a piece and ‘relished’ it with a bun. Meanwhile, Twitter users di-relished the recipe and trolled it as one of the “most horrifying things" they’ve ever seen. Since being shared, the video received 326K views on the blue bird app along with some ‘sickening’ comments from the netizens who felt disgusted over the hot dog recipe.

“This is next-level horror," commented a user while another one said, “I don’t see how the gelatin would be able to set up without heat. Also, she and her enablers should be arrested."

