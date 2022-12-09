Bizarre Parle-G Halwa Recipe Goes Viral Again, Internet Calls It ‘Heart and Kidney Melting’

If you’re a viral keeda, then Maggi ice-cream and chocolate Dosa won’t be a surprise to you now. Weird food combinations take over the internet which makes them very hard to ‘digest’. Another bizarre food video that went viral included Parle-G biscuits being combined with milk powder to make an Indian sweet dish called Halwa. As both items exclusively stand as all-time favourites in Indian households, netizens expressed their displeasure over the strange blend.

In the clip, a lady could be seen beginning the process of making Parle-G Halwa by frying two packs of biscuits in a pan. She then transferred the fried biscuits into a bowl to grind them into a thin powder and let it settle. The video then showed how she prepared a mixture of sugar, water, and milk powder and then poured the powdered biscuits into it. In the end, she added some cashews and nuts to form them into balls of Laddoos. In no time, users started flocking to the comment section to call it “heart and kidney melting".

“If you’re going to make that much effort, why not use atta(wheat) or sooji(semolina) instead of biscuits? Honestly, it’s a bit repulsive," suggested a user online. Another Twitterati replied, “Dislike button pls" while someone took a dig and had a sarcastic comment, “end me laddoo ke pakode tal do (fry those Laddoos at the end)". As users couldn’t stop making funny comments and giving their suggestions, one of them wrote, “One more step is required: pour it into the sink and run the tap at full force until it completely disappears down the drain."

However, this isn’t the first time that people have tried making Halwa using Parle-G biscuits. Last year, another video of the Parle-G Halwa recipe went viral on the internet which also disgusted online users.

