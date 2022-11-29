Home » BUZZ » Blind Man Shares How Hard His Guide Dog Works to Help Him Navigate Through London

Blind Man Shares How Hard His Guide Dog Works to Help Him Navigate Through London

A visually impaired man from London, was left disheartened after no one helped him get a seat on the train. However, his guide dog offers him support, when required, to navigate through the city.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 29, 2022, 11:44 IST

London, UK

Blind man shares how he struggles finding himself a seat, giving his guide dog a hard time (Photo Credits: Twitter/ @Kika_GuideDog)
Blind man shares how he struggles finding himself a seat, giving his guide dog a hard time (Photo Credits: Twitter/ @Kika_GuideDog)

A visually impaired man from London, UK, was left disheartened after no one helped him get a seat on the train. Dr Amit Patel travels with his guide dog named Kika who makes way for him through busy train stations and wherever he goes. After witnessing the callousness shown by fellow commuters, Dr Patel decided to share a video giving a glimpse of how tough life can be for him and his guide dog.

Dr Amit Patel lost his vision some nine years ago after witnessing a haemorrhage behind his eyes. In a post made through his dog’s Twitter handle, Dr Patel shared how he and Kika struggled to get a seat on a train as no commuter offered help. He wrote that they walked till the end of the platform while it was raining to board the coach for the disabled. However, Dr Patel added, despite Kika desperately searching for a place to sit, “not one passenger gave up their seat!"

Advertisement

Saddened by the incident, Dr Patel, in a separate tweet, said, “People can be so selfish, they pretend they can’t see or hear when I ask if there’s a seat available." He added that it was humiliating for him when he struggles to find something to hold on to on a train and also ensure Kika’s safety. “This is when you’ll see a tear running down my face. Life is difficult enough," the tweet further read.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Later, to highlight what he and Kika go through on a daily basis, Dr Patel shared a clip on Twitter captured by a cameramounted on the dog’s back. “If you ever wondered why dad is so concerned about my wellbeing when out & about, maybe this video will give you a glimpse of just how much focus I need to navigate a busy environment," Kika’s Twitter handle wrote.

Advertisement

In the clip, Kika can be seen guiding Dr Patel at the train station while dodging a number of commuters. The dog even helps her owner reach the escalator while patiently clearing the way for him.

The incident was first shared by Dr Patel back in 2018 and has now surfaced again.

Keywords– Blind, Dr Amit Patel, Kika, Guide dog, Train.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: November 29, 2022, 11:44 IST
last updated: November 29, 2022, 11:44 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+24PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Nushrratt Bharuccha In White Sharara With Sequin Bralette And Cape Looks Radiant, Check Out The Diva's Stunning Pictures