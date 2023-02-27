Blue or White? That 'Optical Illusion' Viral Dress is Back and it Looks Like This in Sunlight

Remember the blue or black and white and gold dress that went viral a few years back, leaving people baffled? Seems like it is back again. The meme emerged in 2015 and then it came back in 2019, when it was debunked. The theory behind the dress is that different people see the colours differently. A Twitter user took to the blue bird app and shared an image of the dress. “this changes up the game fr," read the caption. She further mentioned that initially, she thought that people were “insane" for seeing white and gold.

Even though, the reality has been put forward, people seem to be intrigued. Many were seen asking questions regarding the science behind it. “Even in the brightest sunlight, black does not look gold, ever. Navy or deep brown perhaps, but never gold," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I still see blue and black what are y’all on." Here are a few responses:

Meanwhile, a popular hypothesis for why people saw the image differently was probably because of colour constancy, a perceptual phenomenon by which an object appears to stay more or less the same colour, regardless of lighting conditions under which a person sees it. It is an incredible feature of human vision, which has already been used by researchers since long in the form of visual illusion.

