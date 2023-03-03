Behold this stunning beauty of a valley adorned with a sea of blue flowers. Recently captured in a viral video shared by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Hari Chandana, the breathtaking valley has become a sensation on social media. The fascinating spectacle appears to be straight out of a beautiful painting. This natural wonder serves as a reminder of the unparalleled majesty of our planet. It has also spurred off some creative descriptions in the comments section of the tweet.

The flowers, which cover entire hills, are seen blooming against the backdrop of a bright blue sky. The camera moves to show the wondrous sight. The view of the tiny flowers under the shade of a big tree in the middle of a slope is especially enchanting. One can also see several people enjoying the view and clicking pictures. The light breeze gently moving the petals, as well as the calming music, add to the beauty of the picturesque scenery.

Hari Chandana posted the video, asking the viewers to share a caption for it.

Watch the video here:

Since it was first shared on Thursday, the clip has garnered over 24,000 views on Twitter.

Captions such as “Blue Sky on Earth", “Waves of Blue Petals", and “Flowers of Heaven" crowded the comments section. One user also identified the flowering plant as Nemophila menziesii or baby’s blue eyes. The plant gets its name due to its beautiful blue wildflower which blooms in the spring. The plant is understood to be native to North America and is found primarily in places such as California and Oregon.

This video, though, seems to be from Japan. According to The Indian Express, the video was taken at the Zen Shin Hitachi Seaside Park on the coast of Ibaraki Prefecture in Japan. The publication stated that the park includes around 4.2 hectares of the Nemophila menziesii plant. It also has 32,000 kochia (summer cypress) plants alongside 500 varieties of narcissus, 230 varieties of tulips, and 120 kinds of roses.

The park is covered in bright colours, courtesy of the flowers, throughout the year. It makes for a lovely tourist spot.

