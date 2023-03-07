It’s Women’s Day tomorrow and we’re apparently deciding how to put a value on women. At least that’s what a Twitter user- now getting widespread backlash on the platform- would have you believe. If assigning ‘value’ to human beings is the pervasive evil under capitalism, wait till you hear about the criteria decided by the Twitter user in question to ascribe such value.

As per the Twitter user, you are a ‘high value woman’ if “[you have a] BMI less than 23, you can make at least three delicious meals from scratch, you can hold an interesting conversation on any topic, children, animals and old people trust you and you are not on birth control, weed or SSRIs or any drugs."

The take was outrageous and not to mention, sexist to the point of absurdity, and now it’s getting the full meme treatment on Twitter.

So are you a ‘high value woman’ or were you disqualified like most of the world’s woman population?

