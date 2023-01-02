BMW Employee, Sacked For Going To Burger King During Break, Wins Rs 17 Lakh Lawsuit

A BMW factory worker, who was sacked for going to Burger King during his lunch break, has won more than £16,000 (around 17 lakh) as a payout, The Mirror reported. Ryan Parkinson, a temporary employee at the automaker’s Oxford factory, was fired, taking his lunch break at Burger King while working an overtime shift. When he returned, his manager reprimanded him for failing to inform him about his lunch break, despite Ryan’s insistence that he had.

Ryan was fired by GI Group, a recruitment agency that offers temporary contracts. But after he was fired once again for leaving the factory site without telling his supervisors, he successfully sued the recruitment agency for unfair dismissal.

Recalling, Rayn shared that he was first to let go when a supervisor stated that he disappeared during an overtime shift at 7:50 pm on June 17, 2018. According to his bosses, he did not inform anyone before heading out for a break and returned back to work at 8:45 pm.

Speaking with LBC News, he shared that everyone wanted a kebab and he wanted a Burger King. “My co-workers were talking about what they were going to get. I said I’m going to get a Burger King. I got on a scooter thing and went and got a Burger King and sat in my car until half past," he added.

In May 2019, he was again fired following a disciplinary hearing over the Burger King Trip, only to be reinstated and given a warning after he appealed in June. However, in November 2019, Ryan was let go again for gross misconduct for leaving the site one more time.

After this, he filed a lawsuit against the GI group for wrongful termination after his supervisor claimed that he had left the site on two occasions without permission. In the lawsuit, he also claimed racism-related harassment and discrimination, but the claims of racism were dismissed.

Employment Judge Stephen Vowles in the statement said that GI Group failed to investigate the assertions by Mr Parkinson and his trade union representatives that this was a widespread practice done during break times by dozens of other employees.

The GI Group couldn’t procure any evidence for obtaining permission to exit the site or to notify a supervisor of leaving the site, so the BMW factory worker won £16,916 (around 17 lakh) in unpaid wages and compensation.

