Bone-Chilling: 4-Foot-Long Indian Cobra Rescued From Delhi's Narrow Lanes

In a narrow lane of Delhi’s Timarpur, danger lurked in the form of a 4-foot-long Indian Cobra. But thanks to the heroic efforts of the Wildlife SOS team, the venomous creature was rescued and is now under their observation before being released back into the wild. Wildlife SOS, a wildlife conservation NGO, recently rescued the 4-foot-long Indian Cobra from Delhi’s Old Timarpur Market area. The snake was found lying motionless in a narrow lane outside a house, but the locals had placed a charpai to shelter the venomous creature. A two-member team from Wildlife SOS rushed to the location to carry out the rescue. With professional training and expertise, the Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit successfully located and extricated the cobra safely.

The snake is now under the NGO’s observation and will soon be released back into its natural habitat. According to Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder & CEO of Wildlife SOS, rescuing venomous snakes require patience and skill, and they have professionally trained rescuers who are experienced in handling such operations, reported India.com. He added that they are happy to see more people choosing to make a conscious decision to call Wildlife SOS in such situations instead of taking matters into their own hands.

The report also quoted Wasim Akram, Deputy Director- Special Projects of Wildlife SOS, saying that they frequently carry out snake rescues from areas with a dense human population. As urbanization, construction, shrinking habitats, and loss of natural prey base continue, reptiles such as snakes are often forced to move into human settlements in search of easy prey.

The successful rescue of the Indian Cobra in Delhi highlights the importance of seeking professional help in dealing with wildlife. It also serves as a reminder of the impact of human activities on the natural world and the need to protect wildlife and their habitats.

Wildlife SOS has emerged as a pioneer in wildlife conservation and rescue endeavors in India. By engaging in the rescue and rehabilitation of wildlife, raising awareness through campaigns, and conducting conservation research, the organization has played a pivotal role in preserving the country’s diverse biodiversity. Its core objective since its inception has been to effect long-lasting transformations for the safeguarding and preservation of India’s natural heritage, forests, and biodiversity. They actively participate in protecting wildlife, preserving their habitats, researching biodiversity, and creating sustainable livelihoods for communities that once relied on wildlife for their subsistence.

