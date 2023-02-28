Home » BUZZ » 'Bonkers': Fake Founder Created Using AI Gets VC Funding Offer on LinkedIn Within a Day

'Bonkers': Fake Founder Created Using AI Gets VC Funding Offer on LinkedIn Within a Day

A CEO created a LinkedIn profile for a 'founder' using AI as an experiment. The fake founder got an investment offer from a venture capitalist within 24 hours.

Last Updated: February 28, 2023, 10:50 IST

AI-generated founder's LinkedIn profile gets offers. (Credits: Twitter/@roshanpateI)
Roshan Patel, CEO of a medical bill payment platform, conducted an interesting social experiment using Artificial Intelligence. He generated a LinkedIn profile for a fake founder using AI, giving it a set of characteristics: a white male face, Stripe alum, Stanford dropout, going through YC and polymath. Patel revealed that within 24 hours, the fake founder got a funding offer from a VC analyst.

The LinkedIn DM from the VC analyst even said that a few ex-Stripe buddies of theirs had had great things to say about Chad, the AI-generated ‘founder’. Many people questioned if the response to Chad had been AI-generated as well. Talk about being meta.

Recently, Greg Isenberg, CEO of Late Checkout, took to Twitter to share how the chatbot helped him recover Rs 90,68,187 lakh ($109,500) from a client who ghosted them without paying. Isenberg spoke about how the client was a multi-billion dollar client who ghosted the company after they constantly “underpromised and overdelivered" on their designs.

first published: February 28, 2023, 10:36 IST
last updated: February 28, 2023, 10:50 IST
