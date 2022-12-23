Bookstore Earns Praise For Offering Discount to Boy Who Ran Out of Money

Books are the magical escape to another world. Finding their favorite books in a store is a dream come true for many. One young reader was overjoyed to find a book of his choice in the store. But his joy turned into disappointment when he realized he was ₹300 short. A bookstore shared the heartwarming story. They shared a snap of the young boy holding a Dragon Ball Z manga with a smile. The caption read, “A young reader walked in with ₹400 in his pocket, was overjoyed to find manga books in the store, got disappointed that the one he wanted was priced ₹699. His smile when we told him he could have it at ₹400 made our day."

Seemed like the bookstore had shared this gift of giving with many of its customers. A few social media users tweeted about their wonderful moments with the bookstore. “This one time you guys had some discount for only a designated pile of books. Sadly the book I wanted didn’t belong to the said pile. All I had to do was ask at the counter and—" wrote a Twitter user with a snap of a book he bought from the bookstore.

Another tweet read, “You have done something this person is going to carry with them for decades… Love reading and the joy of giving. We only buy books from independent stores… Understand the role they play in shaping society."

“I am filled with joy after reading this because these small gestures at your bookstore are the reason why it is my favourite in town!" a user tweeted.

Walking BookFairs is based on the innovative concept of a “travelling library" or “books on wheels". The founders Akshaya Routray and Satabdi Mishra were hoping that the joy of reading can reach everyone. They wanted to make bookstores and libraries more accessible. The indie bookstore started in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, and has now travelled more than 35 thousand kilometers around the country.

