Bored Kids in Bengaluru Find Fun in Selling Lemonade on the Streets

Children often find themselves bored and unsure of what to do. In the past, if a game didn’t hold our attention, we might have resorted to sitting in a corner and chatting for hours. Nowadays, with mobile phones, video games, and other gadgets, children have different ways to pass the time. However, a group of kids in Bengaluru decided to turn their boredom into an opportunity by selling hand-made lemonade on the streets. This initiative has caught the attention of many on social media, who are praising the children for their enterprising spirit and willingness to go beyond the ordinary to do something productive.

A Twitter user named Aayushi Kuchroo recently shared pictures of a group of children sitting outside a residential gate in Indiranagar. They had converted their study table into a makeshift display table for their hand-made lemonades, which included flavors like ‘White Sugar Lemonade’, ‘Brown Sugar Lemonade’, ‘Plain Lemonade’, and ‘Salted Lemonade’. Handwritten banners advertised a Rs. 5 discount on every purchase, with an additional charge of Rs. 5 for ice. The children also had a money box to collect payments. “The highlight of my day was coming across these young entrepreneurs on the streets of Indiranagar who were selling lemonade because they were broke and bored. It’s the best age to learn the art of selling. Love it," Aayushi wrote alongside the pictures.

The post garnered a lot of attention on social media, with many users praising the children for their entrepreneurial spirit. One user commented, “Wow. Love the spirit!" while another remarked, “I thought this only happens in American TV shows." A third user observed, “Top tier application of the western playbook."

Some were amused by the children’s discount strategy, with one user writing, “Loved the 15 cut 10 part!!" Another user commented, “Cant wait for one of these men to come steal my job as a salesguy! This is delightful to see. I cant with that pricing sheet, there are some professional level pricing tricks used there."

Kids setting GOALS, isn’t it?

