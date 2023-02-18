Palazzo pants, the term may sound complicated but they can be easily defined as super wide pants. What makes them unique, is that their flare begins at the waist and it continues to create even more volume as it goes down towards the floor. The ideal type of this trouser silhouette is made out of lightweight fabric, which makes them an apt pick for summer. But over the years palazzos have undergone multiple changes and are now available in unique fabrics. Just like this one which is made out of nothing but a sack. While the fabric in itself is questionable, the cost of the garment will leave you in shock. This bizarre adaptation of the trouser silhouette is sure to make a dent in your pocket.

The clothing item went instantly viral after an Instagram user showcased it online. In the video, the user walks into what appears to be a clothing store, only to make a halt nearby this bizarre creation. Besides the fabric, the camera also focuses on its price tag which claims that the trousers are worth a whopping Rs 60,000. The entire piece is made out of the sack with pleated detailing around the waist and an unusual black print toward the bottom of one side. The waist size of the pant can be adjusted with the help of black cotton string attached to it.

While sharing the video online, the Instagram user asked, “Kya aap is bori ke palazzo ke liye 60,000 rupey denge? (Would you pay Rs 60,000 for these pants which is made out of sack)" Take a look at the clip here:

In less than a week, the clip has garnered over five lakh likes and more than twenty million views on the photo-sharing application. A barrage of users has expressed their astonishment over this bizarre piece of clothing in the comment section of the reel video. A user joked, “Ye hai asli recycling (This is real recycling)." Another predicted, “Unless they sell it on an emotion that this was owner’s only rice bag for his whole life before opening this store— they can’t expect it to sell."

A user added, “I will give it for free with both pants and shirts." One more added, “It’s finally time to leave this gola (planet)." Meanwhile, a user claimed, “Ye to hum ghar pe bana lenge (We can make this at home)."

Though the palazzo pant has become a massive talk of the time, it is unclear if someone has purchased it yet.

Will you spend Rs 60,000 on them?

