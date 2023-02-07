‘Titanic’ was many people’s first vicarious heartbreak and so entire generations have been particularly invested in the question of whether or not Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) could have survived if only Rose (Kate Winslet) had scooted over on that door. James Cameron had earlier seemed to settle the debate by saying in an interview to The Toronto Sun that there was no way that both Jack and Rose could have survived on that fated night. Now, however, Cameron seems to have an addition (and a possible revelation) to make.

In the new special Titanic: 25 Years Later With James Cameron, the filmmaker explored a variety of scenarios and conceded that yes, there was one scenario in which Jack could have survived. If Rose had given Jack her lifejacket to insulate him, then that was how Jack might have made it out alive, as per a ComicBook report. Even in this situation, Cameron said, there would still be a lot of “variables".

If Rose had given Jack her lifejacket- with herself wearing a heavier outfit- there was a possibility that both of them might have survived, the report added. Multiple theories were tested out with the help of stunt performers recreating the scenario. The other two tests involved both of them resting on the door (not enough buoyancy) and them resting half of their bodies above water (still unlikely for both to survive after their physical exhaustion).

But, as things stand, the director stands by the fact that whatever happened was, sadly, meant to happen. “I think his [Jack’s] thought process was, ‘I’m not going to do one thing that jeopardized her,’ and that’s 100 percent in character," Cameron was quoted as saying in the special.

“We have done a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all. We have since done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert who reproduced the raft from the movie and we’re going to do a little special on it that comes out in February," Cameron had earlier told The Toronto Sun.

“… and we put sensors all over them and inside them and we put them in ice water and we tested to see whether they could have survived through a variety of methods and the answer was, there was no way they both could have survived. Only one could survive," the director had added.

