Boy Breaks Up With His Girlfriend Through a 'Letter of Closure', Tweet Goes Viral

Twitter user Velin took to the micro-blogging site and shared how he broke up with his girlfriend using a “letter of closure." Taking to Twitter, he shared a screenshot of the chat, along with the letter that he has written all by himself. “Guys she said yes, and it’s now official," read the caption. Everyone had their own bizarre ways of ending a relationship, however, this one has struck a chord with netizens and gone viral.

In the chat, the boy can be seen asking the girl to sign the letter. “I hope this letter finds you in good health. I want to take a moment to address an issue that has been bothering me. I recently became aware of something that has prompted me to reconsider our relationship. I regret to inform you that I will be unable to continue our relationship," read the letter. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the tweet has gone viral. It has garnered over 174K views. “if someone sent me this, i would never speak to myself again," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Still a better communicater than people I’ve known previously. Dying at this wow."

Meanwhile, earlier, a new trend went viral where couples from across the world posted their stories in just two images and caption it as “How it started vs How its going." The idea behind the trend is to share how their love story started and how is it going now. But, the trick is to communicate through a picture. Following the trend, a couple shared a screenshot of their WhatsApp chat and then the tattoo that they got. In the chat, the couple can be seen expressing as to how ‘it feels so easy’.

Within a few hours of uploading, the tweet went viral. While some are in complete awe of the gesture, others were seen asking what will happen if the couple ever breaks up. “This blew up the most in the few hours I slept… Thankyou to all the well-wishers. And to all the ones asking “what if you break up?" Try to live in the moment, you might find something worthwhile and not self-sabotage it with negative thoughts," wrote the uploader as a response to many queries. He further mentioned, “And I hope it’s not too late to mention that it’s a screenshot from her phone. Mine are the texts in the black box hers are in the green."

