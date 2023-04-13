Boy Celebrates Mother's Graduation Day With Energetic Haka Dance

Graduating college while raising children surely calls for a celebration. Pursuing your higher education alone is a huge accomplishment but doing it along with parenting is nothing less than rising to the occasion. One such inspiring story of a mother who passed her bachelor’s degree with flying colours at a local university in New Zealand recently. And to make things all the more special, her 13-year-old son decided to honour his mother on graduation day. So, the teen stood up in the wide aisle, just right before his entire family waited for his mother to walk across the stage and performed a powerful Haka dance in honour of the achievement.

The video opens to show the mother, sporting black traditional academic regalia, exiting the stage when one could hear the teenage boy cheering in the background. In case you don’t know, Haka is a ceremonial Maori war dance that is usually performed in a group. The Maori posture dance involves vigorous rhythmic movements, using each and every body part including the hands, arms, feet, eyes, voice, and even the tongue. This is done in a bid to express a range of emotions.

Advertisement

Grasping all the attention of the audience, the young brilliantly performed Haka putting in all his energy. And the moment he finishes his performance, one can see his mother going up on stage to receive her degree.

The video, originally posted on TikTok, was reshared on Twitter with a text that read, “A teenage boy in New Zealand performed the haka to honour his mother for completing her bachelor’s degree at a local university. Footage shared to TikTok by Shayana Moses shows her 13-year-old brother Tawhiri performing the traditional Māori dance at the graduation on March 31."

Advertisement

In no time video started making rounds on the internet, with innumerable users lauding the performance of the teenage boy. Several users called it “Beautiful."

Many called him a “proud son", as a user wrote, “Love this haka!! Proud son right there!"

Another said, “Heart and soul… only a mother can draw this kind of love."

Advertisement

So far, the video has been viewed more than 46 thousand times.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here