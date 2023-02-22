A young boy in the USA set an example of sibling bonds as he donated stem cells to his elder brother battling cancer. The two brothers, Preston and Cameron Pipkins share a strong bond which is now strengthened more with a life-saving medical procedure. A clip of the duo’s heart-warming conversation right before the operation is now going viral. Coincidentally, Preston, suffering from acute myeloid leukemia, received his brother’s stem cells on National Donor and Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Preston’s diagnosis began after his mother’s instincts led them to an ER wherein they were informed about the cancer diagnosis. He needed a bone marrow transplant to survive and thus began a search for a donor. Only his little brother was a perfect match for the surgery after the doctors couldn’t tap out a potential donor in the Children’s Medical Center Dallas’ registry. Preston spent 100 days at the hospital before Cameron offered to donate his stem cell. In the video of their conversation now going viral, Preston explained to his little brother that he’s a real-life superhero.

“Just because I got a shot, doesn’t mean that I saved you," says little Cameron while seated next to his elder brother. Preston makes an attempt to highlight how big his contribution means in the surgery, “Yeah, it does. You’re giving bone marrow from your body to my body because my bone marrow is messed up, it has cancer, right? Yours doesn’t and you don’t need to give all the bone marrow, you just need to give a little bit. You saved me.

Cameron contradicts this and adds, “I’m going to get surgery with a bone marrow transplant." To this Preston asks, “And what does that mean? What is that doing?" The little brother says, “Giving you health." Preston once again corrects him, “Saving me. And what does that make you." The little brother jokes, “A goner lol," but the elder one asserts, “No, you’re a real-life superhero."

The heart-warming conversation evoked a barrage of reactions from Instagram users. A user commented, “A real-life superhero for sure. God bless them both," another wrote, “This conversation will be one they will never forget." One more joined, “God’s abundant grace, healing, and long life cover these boys! This is beautiful."

The clip has staked up over 1 lakh views and still counting.

