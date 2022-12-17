Boy Gifts Sneakers to Younger Brother With First Paycheck, Video Captures Wholesome Moment

Getting first paycheck has always been a special moment for everyone as it marks their primary footsteps in the financial world. With the first salary comes the desire to get something for your loved ones who’ve been there with you through thick and thin. Be it for your parents or your siblings, the urge to express your gratitude gets fulfilled through gifts and presents. A similar event took place when a boy decided to use his first paycheck to get sneakers for his younger brother. The video grabbed the attention of the online users who praised the boy and called him the ‘sweetest brother ever’.

In a clip shared by Good News Movement on Instagram, a boy could be seen entering the room with a shopping bag in his hand. He woke up his younger brother sleeping on the bed and opened the bag in front of him. The moment the younger one realised that there’s something special for him, tears started rolling down his cheeks as he sat in complete surprise. The elder brother opened the box and showed him the sneakers which made his younger sibling get up from the bed and give him a tight hug. What a sweet moment!

Advertisement

The younger brother couldn’t stop crying as words fell short and he embraced his ‘responsible’ sibling again. At the end of the video, he was offered to try the new pair of sneakers and socks. “Using proceeds from the first paycheck from his first job ever, this brother gifts his younger sibling brand new socks & sneakers. An emotional surprise," read the caption alongside the IG video.

Netizens couldn’t stop admiring the wholesome moment between the two brothers as they started pouring in love for them online. “Mama raised them well," wrote one user while another one commented, “That’s some great parenting and big brother jus gifted a core memory for the little brother. Beautiful." One of them also said how important it is to show gratitude to the ones who deserve as the comment read, “What truly makes this video special is the kid’s gratitude. If he didn’t appreciate it and didn’t show how grateful he was, the video would be completely different. Always show gratitude."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here