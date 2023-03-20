Home » Buzz » Boy Proposes To Girl In Classroom, Her Reaction Leaves Internet Divided

Boy Proposes To Girl In Classroom, Her Reaction Leaves Internet Divided

The boy gets down on one knee with flowers in his hands. The girl slaps him.

Last Updated: March 20, 2023, 11:57 IST

Delhi, India

The girl slapped him after he went down on one knee.
You must have heard about romantic proposals that make you wish someone out there makes the same effort for you. Videos of such dreamy proposals are available in abundance online. But some of the proposal videos do not always have a happy ending. One such video that shows a schoolboy getting down on one knee to propose to a girl is going viral on social media.

In the video, the boy can be seen proposing to a girl with a flower. However, the girl wastes no time in letting him know her true feelings with a tight slap on his right cheek. The video unveils the boy dressed in a school uniform entering a classroom and then proposing to the girl in front of the whole class. But, to his utter surprise, the girl rejected his proposal with a slap. Check out the video here:

Such videos have often come to the fore. However, it remains unclear whether the incident happened for real or was created for views and likes on social media.

Several social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “Why slap? She could have rejected the proposal gracefully. This is the mentality of some girls who don’t have basic manners." Another user commented, “Girls should behave sensibly. Instead of slapping she should complain to the school staff and let them handle it properly."

A third user wrote, “In reality, it’s mostly the males who step up to their feelings only to be pushed back by a stupid female who believes highly of themselves." One user also added, “You can reject them without hurting them physically."

The video has been shared on the Instagram account @Naughtyfamily. So far, the video has received more than 86,000 views.

first published: March 20, 2023, 11:57 IST
last updated: March 20, 2023, 11:57 IST
