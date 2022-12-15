Boy Puts Burning Piece of Wood in Empty Water Tank and Then ...

Science can help improve the lives of people. However, it is also a very powerful tool that can be dangerous in some situations. Especially, when it gets into the hands of people not careful in their approach to handling certain things. A recent video, which went viral on Twitter, is a testimony to this fact.

In this video, a boy is holding a burning wood in his hands. He then goes on and puts this piece in a water tank. The moment he put the wood, a high-intensity blast happened, which scared the wits out of that boy. The boy collapsed on the ground while the person who was recording the video started laughing.

The video was captioned, “He almost ended it all".

Advertisement

Users came out with some hilarious responses to the video. One shared a photo and wrote in the caption, “Bro said: “Dracarys". For those who don’t know about the word Dracarys, it was used in the Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon series. It is a nifty command the Targaryens use when they want their dragons to breathe fire. This word perfectly suits the above-shared tweet.

Another came out with a scientific explanation of why this incident must have happened. He wrote that this was an empty water tank and had little water left. That creates the ideal conditions for the development of algae and bacteria which produce methane. Greenhouse effects caused by the release of methane gas increase air temperatures. This eventually creates favourable conditions for wildfires.

Advertisement

The video was shared by @BornAKang on December 13 and gained over 71,00,000 views. More than 17,000 social media users have retweeted the video.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here