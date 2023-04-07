Home » Buzz » Boy Travelling With Cycle In Mumbai Metro Is Internet's New Favourite

Boy Travelling With Cycle In Mumbai Metro Is Internet's New Favourite

In 2019, Mumbai Metro became the first metro service in India to offer the facility to carry bicycles in coaches.

The boy is seen wearing complete cycling gear. (Image Credit : Twitter/@mumbai_2)
Mumbai is very well known for its rich heritage, vibrant culture and amazing street food. Everything appears to be perfect before you get stuck in the perennial traffic congestion. In such cases, the use of public transportation like the metro not only helps people in reaching on time but benefits the environment as well. But there’s a slight issue. Public transport options like metro do not offer the last mile connectivity in most cases and people end up taking up auto-rickshaws to reach their destination. In a bid to encourage cycling, which is a better option for the public’s health and environment, as viable option for the last mile connectivity, authorities provided a special parking spot for bicycles in the metro. And a young boy using this option to reach his tuition classes has delighted the internet.

His gesture impressed the retired IAS officer RA Rajeev, who shared his story with the world through his Twitter timeline. The retired IAS officer shared a smiling picture of “the young boy" sitting in the metro, while his red bicycle is parked next to him on the designated spot. In the caption, the retired IAS officer revealed that it is a “pleasant site to witness" the boy easily being able to utilise “metro services" availed by the government.

“This young boy is a daily traveller in Mumbai Metro, goes to attend tuition. It was a pleasant sight to witness him parking his bicycle easily. He looked very comfortable with the metro services. All the best to him," the retired IAS officer wrote while tagging the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Metro and the Prime Minister’s office.

Several users lauded the boy for his efforts, claiming that he is not only thinking of the environment but also following the safety measures. One user commented, “Superb…best way to travel is metro & he is smartly covering last mile connectivity with his cycle, even better is that at a young age, kids are reckless & don’t wear a helmet, but this boy is on the right track. Metro authorities should acknowledge on social media to encourage others."

Another commented, “Glad to be a part of this revolution towards sustainable commuting! The future is indeed here!"

Mumbai Metro became the first metro service in India where you could carry bicycles in 2019. The special metro coaches were built under the Make-in-India initiative by state-run Bharat Earth Movers (BEML).

