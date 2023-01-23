Home » BUZZ » 'Boycott Patna': Man Accidentally Cancels an Entire City While Rejecting SRK's 'Pathaan'

'Boycott Patna': Man Accidentally Cancels an Entire City While Rejecting SRK's 'Pathaan'

Man accidentally 'boycotts' Patna instead of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' in hilarious typo in his Facebook comment.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: January 23, 2023, 09:29 IST

New Delhi, India

Facebook user accidentally boycotts Patna instead of Pathaan. (YRF screengrab)
Facebook user accidentally boycotts Patna instead of Pathaan. (YRF screengrab)

‘Pathaan’, and along with it Shah Rukh Khan’s grand entry back to the big screens, is just around the corner. The film packs a punch with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also appearing in fierce avatars. The film found itself in the midst of controversy with the ‘Besharam Rang’ song and there were wide-ranging boycott calls against the film on social media.

SRK fans, however, don’t seem to have been deterred at all from watching the film. ‘Pathaan Advance Bookings’ trends on Twitter every other day as eager fans buy tickets to screenings of the film before its release. The boycott trends have meanwhile continued too.

A Facebook user appeared to comment on a post wanting to contribute to the boycott calls, but made a typo instead that’s getting him roasted. Instead of writing ‘boycott Pathaan’ as he presumably meant to, the individual commented ‘boycott Patna’.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, Pathaan has already beaten Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra’s record of highest advance booking of all time. The YRF film opened advance bookings on Wednesday night last week in selected theatres before they opened advance bookings last Friday.

Advertisement

A Bollywood Hungama report claimed that Pathaan it already sold over 3,00,000 tickets in India as of January 20, amounting to Rs. 10 crores gross. The advance bookings are reportedly better than blockbusters KGF 2, Bahubali 2, Sultan, and War.

If the film performs as per prediction, Pathaan could record a non-holiday opening bigger than films like Sanju and Tiger Zinda Hai, the report added.

SRK gave his fans a surprise by greeting them from his house Mumbai house on Sunday. Videos shared by fan pages show the actor waving at the massive crowd gathered outside Mannat ahead of the release of Pathaan.

SRK’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, too shared a video showing King Khan greeting his fans. Sharing it, she wrote, “Happpy Sunday!!! #pathaanlove."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: January 23, 2023, 09:23 IST
last updated: January 23, 2023, 09:29 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+12PHOTOS

Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Sharvari, Janhvi Kapoor Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Shanaya Kapoor And Suhana Khan Seen Partying With Kendall Jenner In Dubai, See Inside Pics