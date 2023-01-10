Home » BUZZ » Brahmastra to YJHD: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Manchild' Characters are Getting Dissed on Twitter

Brahmastra to YJHD: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Manchild' Characters are Getting Dissed on Twitter

Brahmastra, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani or Wake Up Side: Twitter users think Ranbir Kapoor plays more or less the same person in Ayan Mukerji films.

Does Ranbir Kapoor play the same 'manchild' in all Ayan Mukerji films? (Credits: Twitter)

Ranbir Kapoor has often been criticised for always playing the same character in most of his films- a man(child?) coming of age, with a woman character who is typically a manic pixie dream girl who exists solely to drive the hero towards a greater purpose. Most recently, Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ came under fire for Alia Bhatt’s character Isha saying “Shiva" (Ranbir’s character’s name) an inordinate amount of times and not having an arc of her own.

Apart from that, the characters seem to be following a pretty familiar coming-of-age arc and after a point, critics have argued that it gets tired. A Twitter user shared a few stills from Ayan Mukerji film characters having “deep conversations"- Aisha and Sid from ‘Wake Up Sid’, Bunny and Naina from ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, Shiva and Isha from ‘Brahmastra’- and wrote “ayan mukerji characters having a deep convo at night… [sic]".

“And all of them are about Ranbir’s issues," another user hilariously clapped back. “‘Characters having a deep convo’ and it’s the same manchild talking about his own issues in every scene," wrote another. “No, it’s a man child taking therapy sessions from his GF instead of a professional," another said. “‘Deep conversation’ and he’s just telling her he sees how she’s become beautiful without glasses," reads one tweet. “I can’t be the only one thinks that all of Ayan Mukherjee’s movies are about the men who use the women in their lives for their own personal growth. Women aren’t your therapists," one user said.

RELATED NEWS

Many also said that ‘Brahmastra’ was a ‘sneak’ when compared to the other two movies mentioned in the tweet.

